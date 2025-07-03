Punjab Vehicle Registrations halted as Excise upgrades system

LAHORE – Motorists across country’s most populated region Punjab are facing major inconvenience as vehicle registration system of Excise and Taxation Department remains non-operational for second consecutive day.

Officials temporarily suspended all registration-related services due to ongoing system upgrade. Excise confirmed that software is being updated to accommodate recent revisions in vehicle tax rates. The upgrade affected key services including vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, issuance of number plates, and tax payments across major cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, and others.

The disruption led to long queues and growing frustration among citizens, many of whom have been forced to visit excise offices multiple times in the sweltering heat. “They should have planned this better and avoided carrying out such work during the holidays,” said one frustrated visitor.

Amid public anger, Excise officials assured public that the system is expected to be restored by tomorrow. He urged citizens to stay calm and follow official channels for updates.

Until services resume, applicants are advised to check the department’s website or social media pages before making any visits to avoid unnecessary trouble.