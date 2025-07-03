Gold price hits near All-Time High in Pakistan on robust global buying

KARACHI – Massive demand in international market drives gold prices higher in Pakistan on Thursday as prices soared to near Rs357,000 per tola amid market volatility.

As per the latest rates, the price per tola is reaching Rs357,000 after a single-day gain of Rs800 amid a strong buying trend in international markets, showing growing global demand for the precious metal. Alongside the tola price, the rate for 10 grams of gold also rose by Rs685, closing at Rs306,069.

The recent surge comes after a brief decline on Wednesday when prices dipped by Rs600 to Rs356,200 per tola. Over the past week, gold prices in Pakistan have shown fluctuations but remained robust overall.

Earlier this week, the highest price per tola was recorded on June 23 at Rs358,165, followed by a slight dip and steady fluctuations in the following days. Despite these ups and downs, the market has maintained a relatively narrow price range, reflecting typical short-term volatility.

Market analysts suggest that the current upward momentum is largely driven by strong international demand and investor confidence in gold as a safe-haven asset amid global economic uncertainties.