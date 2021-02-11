Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 February 2021
08:50 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs108,500 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,020 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 85,270 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 99,460 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Karachi
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Quetta
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Attock
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Multan
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,640
- Pakistan reports 1,502 new Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths09:20 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 February 202108:50 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan asks Twitter to explain suspension of accounts ‘under ...11:29 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- COAS Bajwa visits Logistics Installations in Rawalpindi10:08 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Passenger plane catches fire after Houthi rebels attack Saudi ...09:28 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
Pop band Akcent member Adrian Sina spotted wearing a Pakistani kurta at a music event
09:16 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Naumaan Ijaz walks the ramp with son Zaviyar at the BCW06:13 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Supermodel Sadaf Kanwal gets candid in her latest interview05:57 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera' tops YouTube trends05:06 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021