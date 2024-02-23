Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold lost its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday after the global price witnessed downward trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Assocation showed per tola gold price dripped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs214,100.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,029 to close at Rs183,556.

In international market, the price of the precious metal decreased by $11 to settle at $2,040 per ounce .

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,570 per tola nd Rs2,203.36 per 10-gram in the country.

A day earlier, per tola price gold increased by Rs100 to reach Rs215,300. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold surged by Rs85 to settle at Rs184,585.

The price of the precious commodity had gone up by $3 to settle at $2,051 in the international market.