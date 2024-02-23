Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

KARACHI – Gold lost its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday after the global price witnessed downward trend.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Assocation showed per tola gold price dripped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs214,100.
Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,029 to close at Rs183,556.
In international market, the price of the precious metal decreased by $11 to settle at $2,040 per ounce .
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,570 per tola nd Rs2,203.36 per 10-gram in the country.
A day earlier, per tola price gold increased by Rs100 to reach Rs215,300. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold surged by Rs85 to settle at Rs184,585.
The price of the precious commodity had gone up by $3 to settle at $2,051 in the international market.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.60
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
