Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

04:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold lost its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday after the global price witnessed downward trend. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Assocation showed per tola gold price dripped by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs214,100.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,029 to close at Rs183,556.

In international market, the price of the precious metal decreased by $11 to settle at $2,040 per ounce . 

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,570 per tola nd Rs2,203.36 per 10-gram in the country. 

A day earlier, per tola price gold increased by Rs100 to reach Rs215,300. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold surged by Rs85 to settle at Rs184,585.

The price of the precious commodity had gone up by $3 to settle at $2,051 in the international market. 

IMF ready to work with new Pakistani govt, says spox

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 23 February 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 23, 2024 (Friday)

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.5 282.45
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.60 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.87
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

