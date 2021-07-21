Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 July 2021
08:30 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
Share
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,700 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,750 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,940 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,100
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Karachi
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Quetta
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Attock
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Multan
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 109,700
|PKR 1,565
- Covid-19 infects 2,579, kills 40 in a day: NCOC08:41 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 July 202108:30 AM | 21 Jul, 2021
- PAKvENG – England beat Pakistan to seal T20I series11:59 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Ben & Jerry's: US ice-cream company to stop sales in Israel-occupied ...11:46 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Business tycoon arrested for murder of ex-Pakistani diplomat's ...11:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor sends love for Sajal Aly
07:52 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Ertugrul's cast sends Eid wishes to fans04:17 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Anoushey Ashraf shares her memory with Qandeel Baloch07:05 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- Ayesha Omer jumps to Mahira Khan's defense amid ageist remarks by ...10:07 PM | 20 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021