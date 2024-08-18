Search

Taliban enforce pay cuts for employees who skip congregational prayers

05:44 PM | 18 Aug, 2024
The Taliban government in Afghanistan has announced strict penalties for government employees who fail to participate in congregational prayers. In an interview with "Al Arabiya News," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that employees who do not perform prayers will first be given a warning. However, if they continue to miss prayers, they may face transfers to different locations or demotions in their positions.

Zabihullah Mujahid further explained that in addition to these penalties, employees who skip congregational prayers will also face pay cuts. The Taliban spokesperson reiterated the government's commitment to enforcing Sharia law and its associated punishments, and he also mentioned the financial difficulties faced by the government due to the central bank's frozen assets.

Mujahid highlighted that the security situation in the country has significantly improved, and the economy is moving in the right direction, with an increase in exports and an overall positive outlook.

The interview was conducted as the Taliban government marks three years in power, during which Mujahid openly discussed the government's performance.

It is important to note that in Afghanistan, restrictions on secondary education for girls, employment for women, and their access to public places, including beauty parlors and gyms, remain in place. Women are also not permitted to travel without a male guardian.

Taliban enforce pay cuts for employees who skip congregational prayers

