At least 30 Afghan security personnel killed in suicide car bombing

KABUL/ISLAMABAD – A car bombing in Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday.

As per the director of the provincial hospital in Ghazni Baz Mohammad Hemat, 30 bodies and 24 injured security personnel transported there.

Afghan security forces officials said the blast targeted a compound of the public protection force.

The head of #Zabul Provincial Council Atajan Haqubian was targeted in this SVBIED attack according to some reports. Haqubian was wounded #Zabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/atOp36bhbx — Dr. Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai (Drexy Baba) (@RisboLensky) November 29, 2020

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives in Ghazni.

As for now, no one has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. These attacks in Afghanistan have significantly increased in recent weeks.