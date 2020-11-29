At least 30 Afghan security personnel killed in suicide car bombing
03:18 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
At least 30 Afghan security personnel killed in suicide car bombing
KABUL/ISLAMABAD – A car bombing in Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni killed at least 30 Afghan security force members on Sunday.

As per the director of the provincial hospital in Ghazni Baz Mohammad Hemat, 30 bodies and 24 injured security personnel transported there. 

Afghan security forces officials said the blast targeted a compound of the public protection force.

The blast targeted a compound of the public protection force; it’s a wing of the Afghan security forces.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives in Ghazni.

As for now, no one has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. These attacks in Afghanistan have significantly increased in recent weeks.

