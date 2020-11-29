Covid-19 in Pakistan: These five cities contributing 70% of total cases

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday informed that Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi contributes almost 70 per cent of the total cases in Pakistan.

It was informed that all required medical equipment was available as per the need and proper supply to the provinces was being managed.

NCOC directed all stakeholders for the enforcement of measures to curb the spike of the novel disease.

The forum highlighted that National Covid Positivity Ratio has reached 7.01 with 2,186 patients in critical situation across the country and the observance of critical patients rising at a higher pace.

Mirpur ranks first with highest positivity ratio of 24.85 per cent followed by Hyderabad 22.181 per cent and Karachi 18.96 per cent where 2,186 Covid patients were in critical condition across Pakistan with the number of critical patients rising at a higher pace.