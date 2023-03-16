Search

Management dispels rumours of Covid outbreak at Aga Khan University Hospital

Web Desk 06:30 PM | 16 Mar, 2023
Source: AKDN website

KARACHI – The Aga Khan University Hospital on Thursday rejected rumours that claim huge numbers of its staff and students have been infected with COVID-19.

In a statement, the management of the Karachi-based hospital said: “This is not true”.

“We have stringent infection control practices at our Hospital, and when a few — less than 10 — of our people were identified with COVID-19 over the last few days, our Hospital Leadership issued a memo to alert staff and students to be cautious and ensure the necessary COVID-19 precautions are being taken,” read the statement.

It clarified that the issuance of memo was as routine practice according to international guidelines, since the start of the pandemic, and a reminder that COVID-19 is not completely gone and will continue to occasionally resurface.  

First case of Covid sub-variant BF.7 detected in Pakistan

