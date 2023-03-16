Javeria Khan's soulful rendition of 'Kahani Suno' wins the internet

The popularity of "Kahani Suno 2.0", by the talented young Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil, continues to surge not just within Pakistan, but also beyond its borders. With each passing day, the song seems to be gaining momentum and capturing the hearts of more and more listeners.

Javeria Khan is a talented Pakistani cricketer who excels as an all-rounder with her right-handed batting and right-arm off-break bowling. With an international cricket career that began in 2008, Javeria has represented Pakistan in numerous matches and has also played domestic cricket for Karachi and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.

In a recent appearance on The Fourth Umpire Show with Fahad Mustafa, Javeria Khan showcased her impressive singing skills, captivating the audience. When Fahad Mustafa asked her to sing a song, she chose the song of Kaifi Khalil.

As she began singing, everyone was amazed by her beautiful voice and mastery of the song. Despite its length, Javeria flawlessly sang a long chunk of the song, needless to say, the fans were mesmerised by her soulful singing.

Khalil's celebrated song Kahani Suno has won the hearts of many, becoming an iconic anthem for unrequited love. The heartfelt lyrics and unforgettable melody have resonated with people around the world.

