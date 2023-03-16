Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Javeria Khan's soulful rendition of 'Kahani Suno' wins the internet

Maheen Khawaja 07:35 PM | 16 Mar, 2023
Javeria Khan's soulful rendition of 'Kahani Suno' wins the internet
Source: Youtube

The popularity of "Kahani Suno 2.0", by the talented young Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil, continues to surge not just within Pakistan, but also beyond its borders. With each passing day, the song seems to be gaining momentum and capturing the hearts of more and more listeners.

Javeria Khan is a talented Pakistani cricketer who excels as an all-rounder with her right-handed batting and right-arm off-break bowling. With an international cricket career that began in 2008, Javeria has represented Pakistan in numerous matches and has also played domestic cricket for Karachi and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.

In a recent appearance on The Fourth Umpire Show with Fahad Mustafa, Javeria Khan showcased her impressive singing skills, captivating the audience. When Fahad Mustafa asked her to sing a song, she chose the song of Kaifi Khalil.

As she began singing, everyone was amazed by her beautiful voice and mastery of the song. Despite its length, Javeria flawlessly sang a long chunk of the song, needless to say, the fans were mesmerised by her soulful singing.

Khalil's celebrated song Kahani Suno has won the hearts of many, becoming an iconic anthem for unrequited love. The heartfelt lyrics and unforgettable melody have resonated with people around the world.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Mar-2023/kahani-suno-3-0-syed-shafaat-ali-s-impersonation-leaves-audience-gasping

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Indian gangster threatens Salman Khan from jail over chinkara hunting episode

03:41 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Sadia Khan is a vision to behold in an asymmetrical black gown

03:17 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan offends Priyanka Chopra with Hollywood comments

02:21 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Mahira Khan shows distress over chaos at Zaman Park

12:29 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Saqlain Mushtaq shares why he agreed to marrying his firstborn to Shadab Khan

02:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

PTI leaders fear assassination attempt on Imran Khan’s life at F8 Kutchery

11:02 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

08:20 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –16th March 2023

08:45 AM | 16 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.4 286.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340 343.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.98 756.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.97 926.94
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.2 62.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.2 176.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 731.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.88 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 307.29 309.77
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1,100 to reach Rs203,500 on Thursday, maintain his gaining momentum during this business week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs943 to settle at Rs174,468.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price surged by $2 to close at $1926.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Mar-2023/another-shock-to-public-as-nepra-approves-hike-in-electricity-surcharge

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: