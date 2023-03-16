Search

Pakistan

Former PTI lawmakers face corruption probe in Punjab

08:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2023
Former PTI lawmakers face corruption probe in Punjab
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has launched a probe against nine former PTI ministers and MPAs over alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees.

A spokesperson said the ACE had unearthed alleged misappropriation of Rs25o to 300 million in the construction and repair of roads.

He said that former MPA Chaudhry Adil Parvez, former provincial minister Ajmal Cheema, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, former MPA Malik Umar Farooq, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, former provincial minister Khyal Castro, former MPA Mian Waris, former MPA Muhammad Latif Nazir and Muhammad Shakeel Shahid have been summoned.

The spokesperson said that the former ministers and MPA have been summoned on March 28, while an official of the highways department, Sarmad Akhtar Langriyal, has been summoned on March 17.

