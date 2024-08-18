Pakistan's urban population to hit 99.4 million by 2030, ADB warns

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released a new report highlighting a significant increase in Pakistan's urban population, which is projected to reach 99.4 million by 2030. This marks a notable rise from the current figure of 93.8 million, according to the 2023 census data.
The ADB report reveals that Pakistan's urban population is growing at an annual rate of 3.65%. Since 1981, the urban population has quadrupled, reflecting rapid urbanization in the country. However, the report also underscores a concerning disparity between the growing population and Pakistan's economic stability.
Despite this demographic shift, the economic situation remains uncertain, with the report pointing out that the growth rate of the urban population has slowed since 2020. The ADB emphasizes the need for sustainable urban development strategies to manage this population surge effectively.
The report calls for strategic planning to ensure that urban growth is matched by adequate economic development and infrastructure improvements to support the expanding population.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
