Imran Khan applies for Oxford chancellor position while in prison

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has applied to run for the position of Chancellor at the University of Oxford, despite being in jail. Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023 on charges he claims are politically motivated, completed his degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Oxford in 1975.
Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, a close aide of Khan, confirmed the development on social media platform X, stating that Khan’s application for the Oxford University Chancellor Election 2024 has been submitted from prison. Bukhari called for support for Khan’s “historic campaign,” underscoring the former prime minister’s continued influence and ambitions even while incarcerated.
Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022, faces a complex legal situation in his home country. Despite previous convictions being suspended or overturned, he remains in custody on new charges.
The Chancellor of Oxford University is elected by members of Convocation, which includes all alumni who have been awarded a degree. To qualify, candidates must be nominated by at least two Convocation members. The role is largely ceremonial but holds significant prestige within the university.
The election for the new Chancellor will take place online during the third week of Michaelmas term, starting October 28. Khan’s candidacy is expected to draw considerable international attention to his ongoing legal battles and incarceration in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
