Sports and social change: KWSSIP, NRSP charting a course for success

Web Desk
07:14 PM | 18 Aug, 2024
Sports and social change: KWSSIP, NRSP charting a course for success

In celebration of Independence, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) and the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) organized a friendly cricket match in Welfare Colony, an area under their ongoing WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) project intervention.

KWSSIP, funded by the World Bank, focuses on addressing Karachi’s water and sewage challenges through targeted infrastructure investments and policy reforms. Complementing these efforts, NRSP, with its extensive outreach and experience in community development, supports urban infrastructure improvements, particularly in underserved areas.

The match featured local teams, the Qureshi Lions and Qureshi Eagles, both from the Qureshi community of Welfare Colony. The teams played with great enthusiasm, reflecting the vibrant community spirit. At the conclusion of the match, shields were awarded to the winning team, the Man of the Match, and the best performers in various categories. The event ended with patriotic slogans in favor of Pakistan, as players and spectators alike expressed their dedication to the success of the KWSSIP and NRSP projects.

KWSSIP-NRSP community mobilizers Qandeel Alam, Awais Ur Rehman, and Shackaib Shamshad, under the leadership of Syed Hassan Ahmed, Social Reforms and Community Development Specialist, were pivotal in organizing the event, ensuring a smooth and engaging experience for all participants. Prominent members of the Qureshi community, including Kamran Qureshi, Hafiz Mehmood Ahmed, Khurshid Ahmed, and Sajjad Qureshi, were present at the event, showing their support for this community-driven initiative.

A significant outcome of the event was the formation of a children-led WASH club in Welfare Colony. The WASH Club members will engage in a variety of simple and impactful activities to improve their community. These include organizing clean-up drives to remove litter from public areas, setting up recycling stations to promote waste segregation, and educating their peers on the importance of handwashing and hygiene. They will also participate in tree-planting events to enhance green spaces and help maintain clean water sources by promoting the proper disposal of waste.

Through these efforts, the WASH Club in Welfare Colony represents a beacon of hope and a model for how young people can drive positive change in their communities.

The friendly cricket match not only celebrated Independence but also highlighted KWSSIP and NRSP's ongoing efforts to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene in Welfare Colony, fostering community involvement and responsibility.

