UN launches policy brief on tourism and COVID-19
Share
New York - The United Nations (UN) has called for the recovery of tourism from COVID-19 pandemic in a sustainable way.
In a video message for the launch of his policy brief on tourism and COVID-19, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it is imperative to rebuild the tourism sector in safe, equitable and climate friendly way.
He said supporting the millions of livelihoods that depend on tourism means building a sustainable and responsible travel experience that is safe for host communities, workers and travelers.
Guterres also called for the restoration of tourism's position as "a provider of decent jobs, stable incomes and the protection of our cultural and natural heritage.
-
- Rap song featuring Kokilaben from 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' goes viral ...01:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
-
- Heavy rain forecast for next two days in Karachi01:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
- Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s remembered on his 12 death ...12:25 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
-
- Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam among World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims05:22 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
- Esra Bilgic trolled for wearing a bikini in recent Instagram post05:05 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020