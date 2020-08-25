UN launches policy brief on tourism and COVID-19 

New York - The United Nations (UN) has called for the recovery of tourism from COVID-19 pandemic in a sustainable way.

In a video message for the launch of his policy brief on tourism and COVID-19, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it is imperative to rebuild the tourism sector in safe, equitable and climate friendly way.

He said supporting the millions of livelihoods that depend on tourism means building a sustainable and responsible travel experience that is safe for host communities, workers and travelers.

Guterres also called for the restoration of tourism's position as "a provider of decent jobs, stable incomes and the protection of our cultural and natural heritage.