My mother is not well, please pray for her: Imran Ashraf
There’s something about a mother’s love and care that helps one in becoming the unique person that they are today. The bond between a mother and son is the strongest parent-child relationship and nothing hurts more than seeing your loved ones in pain.
Actor Imran Ashraf recently shared that his mother is not feeling well and requested his fans to pray for her. The Alif Allah Aur Insaan actor shared a message on his Instagram stories, saying, "My mother is not well. Please pray for her."
On the work front, Ashraf is currently starring opposite Urwa Hocane in 'Mushk.'
We wish Imran's mother a swift recovery.
Stay tuned for more updates!
