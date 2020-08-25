Yasir Hussain, Hira Mani's dance on ‘You Are My Soniya’ goes viral
Share
A throwback dance video of actors Yasir Hussain and Hira Mani has gone viral on social media.
View this post on Instagram
#sajalaly #ahadrazamir #pyarkesadqay #mahirahkhan #mahirakhan #mawrahocane #urwahocane #mayaali #zaranoorabbas #hareemfarooq #haniaaamir #haniaamir #hinaaltaf #aimankhan #ferozekhan #minalkhan #iqraaziz #yasirhussian #ramshakhan #ayezakhan #muneebbutt #aimankhan #minalkhan #usmanmukhtar #mushk #ghisipitimohabbat #saraab #premgali #HiraMani #esrabilgiç
The Kashf actress and Yasir seemed to be in a complete fun mood, grooving to popular Bollywood song 'You Are My Soniya' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum.'
The duo were all smiles as they set the dance floor on fire.
The clip has won the hearts of fans and started trending on various social media platforms within no time.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistan rejects Indian “Charge Sheet” designed to divert ...11:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Faisal Edhi, PTI lamaker survive drowning during Karachi rescue ...10:47 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — Video10:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- First wife’s permission mandatory for second marriage, rules ...08:52 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Inclusive political settlement only way forward for peace in ...08:26 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Momina Mustehsan, Aima Baig giving us major best friend goals in ...03:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Sajal Aly, Bushra Ansari played an important role in my marriage to ...02:33 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Bold & Beautiful: Esra Bilgic suits up in recent Instagram post01:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020