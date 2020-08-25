Yasir Hussain, Hira Mani's dance on ‘You Are My Soniya’ goes viral

03:16 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
A throwback dance video of actors Yasir Hussain and Hira Mani has gone viral on social media.

The Kashf actress and Yasir seemed to be in a complete fun mood, grooving to popular Bollywood song 'You Are My Soniya' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum.'

The duo were all smiles as they set the dance floor on fire.

The clip has won the hearts of fans and started trending on various social media platforms within no time.

