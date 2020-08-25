Israfil and Asriel: Kanye West slammed for naming Yeezy sneakers after Islamic angels

03:43 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Israfil and Asriel: Kanye West slammed for naming Yeezy sneakers after Islamic angels
Share

US musician and fashion designer Kanye West is being heavily criticised on social media after naming two of his new Yeezy trainers after Islamic angels. 

Two models – the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel – were announced on Adidas Originals’ Twitter page:

Israfil is the angel who blows into the trumpet to signal Qiyamah, while Asriel is the angel of death.

The news enraged fans as they thought that West was culturally appropriating Islam and that it was particularly disrespectful to name a shoe after angels.

Some people have even started a petition to boycott the line of sneakers.

“It has came to the attention of the Global Muslim community that Adidas has allowed the production of a shoe that is named after an archangel in Islam,” the petition reads.

“This is highly offensive to the Muslim community. Having the names of angels, which we revere highly, on a shoe which is used to walk on the street is a huge form of disrespect in all Muslims communities. We demand that Adiddas [sic] cease all production of this shoe immediately, issue a sincere apology to the Muslim community and consult with a representative of the Muslim community to bridge this learning curve so this doesn’t happen again in the future.

“We are a big demographic of sales and to turn a blind eye to the insensitivity of our pain is a poor business decision.”

Each pair costs around AUD $330 and the Israfil model has been sold out already.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Powerpuff Girls – Live Action Series in the ...
04:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Momina Mustehsan, Aima Baig giving us major best ...
03:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Sajal Aly, Bushra Ansari played an important ...
02:33 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Bold & Beautiful: Esra Bilgic suits up in recent ...
01:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar post pictures ...
12:34 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Israfil and Asriel: Kanye West slammed for naming ...
03:43 PM | 25 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Powerpuff Girls – Live Action Series in the Making at CW
04:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr