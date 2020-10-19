Is '50 Crore' truly a desi version of 'Money Heist'?

02:28 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
Is '50 Crore' truly a desi version of 'Money Heist'?
Netflix’s La Casa De Papel – better known as Money Heist – has been international hit ever since it's release and guess what? We are about to get a desi version of it!

Several picture from pictures of Pakistani A-listers including Faysal Quraishi, Aijaz Aslam, Zhalay Sarhadi, Saboor Aly, Anoushay Abbasi, Asad Siddiqui, Naveed Raza and Mehmood Aslam have taken the internet by storm.

The interesting part is that the mugshots from the upcoming film '50 crore' has each celeb named after a city in Pakistan, such as  Aly as Sahiwal, Abbasi as Bela, Aslam as Rahim Yar Khan, and Sarhadi as Mianwali. 

After seeing the pictures, Twitter users were quick to point out the similarity between the movie and the Netflix series. Netizens think that '50 crore' is a 'complete' copy of 'Money Heist'.

And as usual, the memes are on a roll and Pakistan's can't stop making fun of the upcoming venture:

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

