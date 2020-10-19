PTA unblocks Tiktok in Pakistan

KARACHI – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Monday said that Tiktok is being unlocked after the Chinese owned video sharing platform assured to block all the accounts involved in indecency and immorality.

Now the Tiktok will moderate the account in accordance with local laws.

Earlier PTA blocked the video-sharing app Tiktok on October 9.

TikTok is being unlocked after assurance from management that they will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality. TikTok will moderate the account in accordance with local laws. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 19, 2020

This is a developing story, more to follow.