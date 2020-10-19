PTA unblocks Tiktok in Pakistan
03:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
PTA unblocks Tiktok in Pakistan
KARACHI – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Monday said that Tiktok is being unlocked after the Chinese owned video sharing platform assured to block all the accounts involved in indecency and immorality.

Now the Tiktok will moderate the account in accordance with local laws.

Earlier PTA blocked the video-sharing app Tiktok on October 9.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

