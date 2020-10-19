Capt Safdar released on bail after violating sanctity of Quaid mausoleum

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that her husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan has been granted bail.

Maryam Nawaz says that Captain (r) Safdar and I will return from Karachi to Lahore.

Referring to Maryam Aurangzeb on her husband's bail, the PML-N vice-president said that a party spokesperson had told her that Captain (r) Saddar had been released.

Captain Safdar inside the court room building pic.twitter.com/ZWBJogOrpb — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) October 19, 2020

He was arrested by the Brigade police station from a local hotel room this morning. The lawsuit against Safdar includes death threats, damage to government property, and a violation of the Mazar-e-Quaid Act.

It may be mentioned that a case of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid was registered against 200 persons including Captain (retd) Safdar on the complaint of citizen Waqas on Sunday.