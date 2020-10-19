Capt Safdar released on bail after violating sanctity of Quaid mausoleum
Share
KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that her husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan has been granted bail.
Maryam Nawaz says that Captain (r) Safdar and I will return from Karachi to Lahore.
Referring to Maryam Aurangzeb on her husband's bail, the PML-N vice-president said that a party spokesperson had told her that Captain (r) Saddar had been released.
Captain Safdar inside the court room building pic.twitter.com/ZWBJogOrpb— Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) October 19, 2020
He was arrested by the Brigade police station from a local hotel room this morning. The lawsuit against Safdar includes death threats, damage to government property, and a violation of the Mazar-e-Quaid Act.
It may be mentioned that a case of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid was registered against 200 persons including Captain (retd) Safdar on the complaint of citizen Waqas on Sunday.
- UN stockpiling billion syringes for Covid-19 vaccine11:50 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Punjab govt finds Ramazan Bazaar-type solution to beat inflation10:59 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- PM’s special aide Sania Nishtar tests positive for coronavirus09:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Eid Miladun Nabi — PIA announces special discount on flights for ...08:47 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Top UK general acknowledges Pakistan Army's efforts for regional peace08:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Is '50 Crore' truly a desi version of 'Money Heist'?02:28 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Yolanda Hadid shares new photo of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby ...12:08 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Zaid Ali T gifts his wife a brand new car11:27 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
- PTA unblocks Tiktok in Pakistan03:16 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- PCB announces squad for Zimbabwe series01:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Captain (retd) Safdar's arrest occurred under "extreme pressure", ...12:25 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Nawaz Sharif’s summons posted in local newspapers11:19 AM | 19 Oct, 2020