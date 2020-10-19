Afghanistan's Hekmatyar arrives in 'second home' Pakistan on 3-day visit

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan has been playing its reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process with sincerity.

Talking to Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in Islamabad on Monday, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated that the only way for durable peace in Afghanistan is Afghan-owned political dialogue.

"We are happy that Pakistan's perspective is being appreciated at global level today," Qureshi added.

Earlier today, former Afghan prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar arrived in Islamabad for a three-day visit focusing on Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

The visit comes nearly three weeks after a recent visit by Dr Abdullah Abdullah — Afghanistan’s top envoy for the ongoing negotiations between the Kabul government and the Taliban.

During the meeting with the Afghan warlord, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said peace and stability in the region is linked to long-lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He further said the Afghan leadership has a unique opportunity in the form of intra-Afghan talks to restore peace in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan will continue its efforts for peace in the region, including Afghanistan," he vowed.

Speaking on the occasion, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said we consider Pakistan as our second home.