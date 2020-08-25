KP announces strict SOPs for schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised strict SOPs of Covid-19 for opening of schools from 15th of next month.

According to a notification issued in Peshawar on Tuesday, the Education Department directed schools administration to procure disinfecting materials, soaps and other items before opening of schools in the province.

Wearing face masks is compulsory for all students, the notification read.

Similarly, the education department has also imparted training to teachers for implementation of SOPs in schools.