KP announces strict SOPs for schools amid COVID-19 pandemic
03:59 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Share
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised strict SOPs of Covid-19 for opening of schools from 15th of next month.
According to a notification issued in Peshawar on Tuesday, the Education Department directed schools administration to procure disinfecting materials, soaps and other items before opening of schools in the province.
Wearing face masks is compulsory for all students, the notification read.
Similarly, the education department has also imparted training to teachers for implementation of SOPs in schools.
- Pakistan rejects Indian “Charge Sheet” designed to divert ...11:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Faisal Edhi, PTI lamaker survive drowning during Karachi rescue ...10:47 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — Video10:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- First wife’s permission mandatory for second marriage, rules ...08:52 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Inclusive political settlement only way forward for peace in ...08:26 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
Powerpuff Girls – Live Action Series in the Making at CW
04:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Momina Mustehsan, Aima Baig giving us major best friend goals in ...03:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Sajal Aly, Bushra Ansari played an important role in my marriage to ...02:33 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Bold & Beautiful: Esra Bilgic suits up in recent Instagram post01:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020