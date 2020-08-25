Pompeo in Sudan on first visit by US top diplomat in 15 years
Web Desk
04:56 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Pompeo in Sudan on first visit by US top diplomat in 15 years
Share

KHARTOUM – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Sudan Tuesday for the first visit by an American chief diplomat in 15 years, on a tour aimed at boosting Arab ties with Israel.

Pompeo arrived in Khartoum on a historic "first official non-stop flight" from Tel Aviv, Pompeo tweeted.

The visit aims in part at "deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship," the State Department said.

Sudan wants to be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism, while Pompeo is promoting closer ties between Israel and Arab countries.

Relations between the US and Sudan have eased since last year's overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir.

The Sudan visit comes after he urged more Arab states to make a peace deal with Israel and follows the deal with the United Arab Emirates.

Pompeo will meet Sudan's leaders - a mix of civilian and military figures - to "support for the... transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship", a State Department statement said.

More From This Category
India orders issuance of IIOJK domicile to ...
07:58 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
At UNSC, China calls for peaceful settlement of ...
06:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
UNSC dismisses US sanctions move against Iran
11:07 AM | 26 Aug, 2020
Africa declared free from wild polio virus but it ...
09:28 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Turkey foils 'sensational' terrorist attack in ...
05:17 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Pompeo in Sudan on first visit by US top diplomat ...
04:56 PM | 25 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Powerpuff Girls – Live Action Series in the Making at CW
04:03 PM | 26 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr