Pakistan FM plans to attend SCO meeting in Russia
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is planing to attend the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) top diplomats next month in Russia and will soon officially confirm, Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan said on Tuesday.
"Of course, next month is the SCO foreign ministers meeting. He received an invitation. He is coming. He will confirm it in a next day or two to the Russian side. Pakistan will be represented at the SCO foreign ministers' meeting next month," the diplomat told Sputnik.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai on 15 June 2001 by six countries, People's Republic of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
The SCO summit was earlier proposed to be held in the month of July. However, the summit had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
