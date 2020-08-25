Public holidays announced for Muharram 9, 10

ISLAMABAD – The Interior Ministry Tuesday notified public holidays for 9th and 10th of Muharram falling on Saturday and Sunday this week.

According to a notification, all the government institutions would remain closed on August 29 and 30 in connection with Ashura.

Processions are taken out in all the major cities of Pakistan to observe Ashura with the government deploying police and paramilitaries to ensure the security of mourners.

In several cities, mobile phone services are also suspended and pillion riding is banned as part of security measures.