Rain emergency declared in Sindh as Karachi suffers after heavy rains

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday declared rain emergency in the province as latest monsoon spell wreaked havoc in Karachi with low lying areas submerged in sewage mix rain water.

The chief minister has directed chief secretary to issue a notification in this regard while vacations of all government employees have been cancelled.

All employees, who are on the vacations, have been asked to report their departments concerned.

He also directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to initiate relief efforts.

The chief minister also visited rain-hit area today where he talked to media. Murad said that Karachi received heavy rain.

I am on round in the city to ensure the operation of the drainage system. “We are with people in the difficult time,” he remarked.

The rain water has entered in premises of mosques, hospitals and residents of low lying areas due to blocked drainage system.