Pakistan records drop in daily Covid tally with 1,212 new cases, death toll close to 28,000
Web Desk
09:08 AM | 6 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 39 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,212 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 27,986 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,253,868.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,171 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,181,054. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 44,828 while the national positivity has recorded at 2.60 percent.

At least 461,258 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 434,139 in Punjab 175,012 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,839 Islamabad, 33,004 in Balochistan, 34,278 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,338 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,724 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,451 in Sindh, 5,608 KP, 930 in Islamabad, 738 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,477 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,685,529 since the first case was reported.

