Wajahat Rauf had coronavirus for 31 days

LAHORE— Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally continues to escalate as more and more people contract the disease.

Naturally, the showbiz industry is also at risk as a handful of celebrities tested positive for Covid-19, with some even sharing their journey of becoming virus-free.

Wajahat Rauf also shared that he had luckily recovered after 31 days, but the awfully long duration of the illness was extremely tiresome.

The director took to Instagram to share how he suffered from the illness for an entire month and what kept him going during the entire ordeal.

"Corona fell in love with me for 31 days and just wouldn't let go," wrote the Chhalawa director. "It was probably the longest one sided affair I've had in my life. But she didn't love me all the way hence I had mild symptoms only."

He shared that he "didn't tell anyone as haven't met anyone in 45 days and didn't want the attention for the wrong reasons. But I'm cool with seeking attention now."

"On a serious note, may Allah bless you all with good health and my heart and prayers go out to all those suffering or have lost a loved one due to this pandemic."

He added, "A big thank you to Shazia Wajahat for taking such good care of me, my sons for keeping me entertained from a distance and immediate family for their prayers."

According to the director, "The only real advice I can give you is, don't panic! I know it sounds a lot worse when the PM says it."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!