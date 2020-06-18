Wajahat Rauf had coronavirus for 31 days

03:33 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Wajahat Rauf had coronavirus for 31 days
Share

LAHORE— Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally continues to escalate as more and more people contract the disease.

Naturally, the showbiz industry is also at risk as a handful of celebrities tested positive for Covid-19, with some even sharing their journey of becoming virus-free.

Wajahat Rauf also shared that he had luckily recovered after 31 days, but the awfully long duration of the illness was extremely tiresome.

The director took to Instagram to share how he suffered from the illness for an entire month and what kept him going during the entire ordeal.

"Corona fell in love with me for 31 days and just wouldn't let go," wrote the Chhalawa director. "It was probably the longest one sided affair I've had in my life. But she didn't love me all the way hence I had mild symptoms only."

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdulillah, God is Great! Tested Negative after 31 days

A post shared by Wajahat Rauf (@wajahatraufofficial) on

He shared that he "didn't tell anyone as haven't met anyone in 45 days and didn't want the attention for the wrong reasons. But I'm cool with seeking attention now."

"On a serious note, may Allah bless you all with good health and my heart and prayers go out to all those suffering or have lost a loved one due to this pandemic."

He added, "A big thank you to Shazia Wajahat for taking such good care of me, my sons for keeping me entertained from a distance and immediate family for their prayers."

According to the director, "The only real advice I can give you is, don't panic! I know it sounds a lot worse when the PM says it."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Nadia Hussain fiercely claps back at trolls ...
07:17 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Over 80 Islamabad policemen contract coronavirus
06:57 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Pakistan extends foreigners' visa validity amid ...
06:53 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan’s agriculture minister dies of ...
06:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Saba Qamar reveals that ONE beauty product she ...
06:02 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Wajahat Rauf had coronavirus for 31 days
03:33 PM | 18 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadia Hussain fiercely claps back at trolls during live makeup session
07:17 PM | 18 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr