Gilgit-Baltistan’s agriculture minister dies of coronavirus
Web Desk
06:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan’s agriculture minister dies of coronavirus
Share

GILGIT – A lawmaker of Gilgit Balistan Assembly died on Thursday due to coronavirus as cases of infection on sharp rise in the country.

Authorities said that Agriculture Minister Haji Janbaz, who hailed from Gilgit, was under treatment for the infection for several days at a local hospital and today he lost his life to it.

The deceased was also leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the demise of the party leader.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 158,850, according to government data till Thursday morning.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 3,093, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 59,215 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1,149, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 916 and 755 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 89 deaths; Islamabad, 78; Gilgit Baltistan, 17; and Azad Kashmir, 13.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

More From This Category
Pakistan witnesses ‘decline’ in coronavirus ...
12:04 AM | 19 Jun, 2020
Pakistan court awards life imprisonment to three ...
10:38 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
NAB recovered over Rs141 billion in 2019, ...
09:39 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Indian forces martyr Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
08:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
Doctor wounded after policeman opens fire inside ...
07:48 PM | 18 Jun, 2020
AJK unveils Rs139 billion budget for FY2020-21
07:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadia Hussain fiercely claps back at trolls during live makeup session
07:17 PM | 18 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr