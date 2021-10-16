Pakistan receives another batch of 2.4mn Pfizer vaccine doses from US

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has received another batch of 2.4 million COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines from the United States via the COVAX facility, the US Embassy in Islamabad said Saturday.

A statement issued by the US Embassy in Islamabad stated that these vaccines arrived on Saturday morning as part of the 9.6 million Covid-19 doses arriving this month from the United States. “Together we will beat the pandemic here and at home,” the tweet reads.

This morning 2.4 million doses of #Pfizer vaccines arrived in Pakistan as part of the 9.6 million COVID-19 doses arriving this month. Together we will beat the pandemic here and at home. #USPAK #Vax2Pak #COVAX 🇺🇸🇵🇰 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) October 16, 2021

The shipment of Covid vaccines is part of an ongoing US vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to a number of countries.

On Friday, US Chargé d’affaires for Pakistan Angela P. Aggeler said “the US is proud to partner with Pakistan to inoculate Pakistanis’ arms with an effective and life-saving Pfizer vaccine. Pakistan has done a great job of distributing the donated vaccine”.

The South Asian country has inoculated at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far – around 21.6 percent of the country’s population.

Pakistan reopens shrines, cinemas for fully ... 08:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) further relaxed coronavirus restrictions on Friday, ...

Meanwhile, Pakistan has eased some of the Covid-induced restrictions in the wake of a fall in the number of new cases of Covid-19.