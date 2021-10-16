NADRA voids policy requiring women to change surname after marriage
Web Desk
01:06 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
NADRA voids policy requiring women to change surname after marriage
Share

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has revoked the policy which requires women to change their names after marriage.

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik speaking at the Annual Rural Women’s Conference in the country’s federal capital announced that the autonomous authority has powered women to decide whether to change their surname after marriage or not.

The stern policy requiring women's surnames to be changed by their husbands' names after the marriage has been revoked while a special department of female employees has been set up by NADRA which will frame a separate policy for the registration of women.

LHC orders Nadra to issue identity card to ... 02:50 PM | 24 Sep, 2021

The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to issue a new ...

Malik also mentioned that NADRA is registering the minority community on a priority basis, saying there is no tolerance for corruption. At least 262 employees have been charged in various cases and 107 have been sacked, he added.

He also paid tribute to the female social workers' team that worked for the registration of 5,000 women with NADRA in Jacobabad and stressed all women get their National Identity Cards at the earliest.

Nadra-issued vaccination certificate now ... 06:28 PM | 3 Oct, 2021

Good news for Pakistanis travelling to the United Kingdom as they can carry Covid-19 certificate issued by the National ...

More From This Category
PM Imran's Banigala house lit up ahead of Eid ...
01:43 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Audio call of Ayesha-Rambo exposes ‘plan to ...
12:28 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Pakistan receives another batch of 2.4mn Pfizer ...
11:56 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ...
10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
Pakistan's President House certified as world’s ...
10:26 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
BISE Rawalpindi to announce matric results today
02:34 AM | 16 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly
10:48 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr