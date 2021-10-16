Sindh Governor goes historically wrong as he talks about Pakistan's first PM
Web Desk
02:40 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Sindh Governor goes historically wrong as he talks about Pakistan's first PM
Share

KARACHI – Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has drawn mockery and criticism for his verbal misstep about the birthplace and place of martyrdom of the country's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan.

The leader of PTI's Sindh chapter made an unfortunate gaffe while paying respect to the Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan on his 70th death anniversary.

Ismail while referring to Khan as ‘son of Karachi’ said he was born and assassinated in his hometown [Karachi].

In the short clip, that is doing rounds on social media, the governor stated Khan as one of the close aides of the country’s founder Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Ismail also referred to his assassination as the darkest chapter in the history of the country.

In reality, Liaquat Ali Khan who was acclaimed as Qaid-i-Millet [leader of the country] was born in Karnal – a city located in the Indian state of Haryana.

He was assassinated in Rawalpindi in 1951 by a fanatic during a public meeting of the Muslim City League.

World media reacts to PM Imran's diplomatic gaffe ... 05:44 PM | 14 Jun, 2019

BISHKEK – In what the international media is portraying as a breach of diplomatic protocol, Prime Minister of ...

More From This Category
Social media reacts to whooping hike in petrol ...
05:26 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
PM Imran's Banigala house lit up ahead of Eid ...
01:43 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
NADRA voids policy requiring women to change ...
01:06 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Audio call of Ayesha-Rambo exposes ‘plan to ...
12:28 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Pakistan receives another batch of 2.4mn Pfizer ...
11:56 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ...
10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly
10:48 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr