Momal Sheikh leaves fans awestruck with latest pictures
Share
Momal Sheikh is considered one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan as she dazzles in all of her avatars. With impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with her beauty and style.
An avid social media user, the Yaariyan actor is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with gorgeous looks on her social media handles.
This time around, Sheikh treated her fans with stunning pictures as she wished her admirers ‘Jumma Mubarak’.
Looking super pretty, the 35-year-old looked ethereal as she dressed in a white dress with her makeup and hair looking flawless.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Momal is the daughter of veteran film and television superstar, Javed Sheikh. She is the sister of a multi-talented actor Shahzad Sheikh.
She is married to Nadir in 2012 and is a mother to a son and a daughter. With an impressive work resume, Momal has worked in multiple projects including “Mushk”, “Mirat Ul Uroos”, “Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai”, “Kadoorat”.
Momal Sheikh’s first photoshoot with husband ... 11:42 AM | 11 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – Momal Sheikh, Pakistani actress and daughter of legendary actor Javed Sheikh, and her husband Nader ...
- India invites Pakistan, other regional powers for NSA-level talks on ...09:00 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- World’s largest copy of Quran being made in Pakistan07:52 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- First PIA flight to Oman’s Salalah airport receives water cannon ...07:05 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- ‘Historic moment’ – Islamabad airport handles first cargo for ...06:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
-
- Momal Sheikh leaves fans awestruck with latest pictures03:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly10:48 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Saba Qamar drops the first look from upcoming project 'Serial Killer'04:47 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021