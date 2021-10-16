Momal Sheikh leaves fans awestruck with latest pictures

Momal Sheikh is considered one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan as she dazzles in all of her avatars. With impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with her beauty and style.

An avid social media user, the Yaariyan actor is one of the few stars who keep treating the fans with gorgeous looks on her social media handles.

This time around, Sheikh treated her fans with stunning pictures as she wished her admirers ‘Jumma Mubarak’.

Looking super pretty, the 35-year-old looked ethereal as she dressed in a white dress with her makeup and hair looking flawless.

Momal is the daughter of veteran film and television superstar, Javed Sheikh. She is the sister of a multi-talented actor Shahzad Sheikh.

She is married to Nadir in 2012 and is a mother to a son and a daughter. With an impressive work resume, Momal has worked in multiple projects including “Mushk”, “Mirat Ul Uroos”, “Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai”, “Kadoorat”.