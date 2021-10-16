PM Imran's Banigala house lit up ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a glimpse of his Bani Gala residence illuminated ahead of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).
“Getting prepared for the Rabi ul Awal celebrations,” the premier wrote on his official handle while sharing the recent picture of his residence located at the eastern bank of Rawal Lake.
View this post on Instagram
The house in the post can be seen adorned with off-white lights which also covered the flower pots. Ya Allah, Ya Muhammad (PBUH), along with Haq Fareed and Ya Sabir were affixed with jubilant lights capturing the true spirit of the auspicious occasion.
On Wednesday, Khan announced that the celebrations of Rabiul Awwal will be the biggest event in the history of Pakistan, adding the event will be celebrated across the country with great fervor.
The government also announced the 12th of Rabi Awal as a nationwide public holiday. “It is notified for general information that Tuesday, October 19, 2021, shall be a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal 1443 AH) throughout the country”, a notification issued by the Cabinet Division reads.
Pakistan announces public holiday on Oct 19 to ... 05:47 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The government on Friday announced the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal as a nationwide public holiday. A ...
- PM Imran's Banigala house lit up ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi01:43 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- NADRA voids policy requiring women to change surname after marriage01:06 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Audio call of Ayesha-Rambo exposes ‘plan to visit ...12:28 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan receives another batch of 2.4mn Pfizer vaccine doses from US11:56 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Apple removes Quran app in China at 'request of govt officials'11:27 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Saba Qamar drops the first look from upcoming project 'Serial Killer'04:47 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat expresses love for Jennifer Lopez04:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Alizeh Shah's gorgeous bridal shoot wins hearts03:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021