Pakistan announces public holiday on Oct 19 to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi

05:47 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Pakistan announces public holiday on Oct 19 to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Share

ISLAMABAD – The government on Friday announced the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal as a nationwide public holiday.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division states: "It is notified for general information that Tuesday, October 19, 2021, shall be a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal 1443 AH) throughout the country."

The moon for the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal was sighted in Pakistan on October 7.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the event to mark the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal will be biggest in the history of Pakistan.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting about progress on Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority and preparations for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

He said that Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority will help apprise the world about life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUM).

The premier said attention will be paid to the character building of the youth in the light of the life of the Holy Prophet Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Alehi wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen.

‘Biggest’ event of Pakistan’s history ... 11:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the event to mark the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal will be ...

More From This Category
Ban on new domestic gas connections imposed ...
06:43 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Punjab launches crackdown against sugar mills’ ...
06:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Russia to host Pakistan, China and US for crucial ...
06:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
YouTuber Hina Mehmood arrested for hacking and ...
02:36 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
PM Imran Khan launches ‘Kisan Portal’ to fix ...
12:52 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Pakistan increases power tariff by Rs1.68 per unit
12:30 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar drops the first look from upcoming project 'Serial Killer'
04:47 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr