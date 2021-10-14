‘Biggest’ event of Pakistan’s history planned for 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the event to mark the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal will be biggest in the history of Pakistan.

He stated this while chairing a review meeting about progress on Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority and preparations for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

He said that Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority will help apprise the world about life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUM).

12 ربیع الاول کی تقریب پاکستان کی تاریخ کی سب سے بڑی تقریب ہوگی. وزیرِ اعظم.



رحمتہ اللعالمین اتھارٹی کے ذریعے پوری دنیا کو آپ ﷺ کی سیرت کی آگاہی دی جائے گی. وزیرِ اعظم.



اتھارٹی کے ذریعے حضور پاکﷺ کی سیرت کی روشنی میں نوجوانوں کی کردار سازی پر توجہ دی جائے گی. وزیرِ اعظم. pic.twitter.com/Eo32d8AS3O — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 14, 2021

The premier said attention will be paid to the character building of the youth in the light of the life of the Holy Prophet Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Alehi wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen scholarship.