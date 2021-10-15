Punjab launches crackdown against sugar mills’ owners
Share
LAHORE – The Punjab government has arrested owners of two sugar mills while raids are being conducted to round up others in an effort to control rising prices of the commodity in the country.
Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said that cases have been registered against owners and administration of Channar Sugar Mills Faislabad, Shakar Ganj Sugar Mills Jhang and Pasrur Sugar Mills Gujranwala.
He said that Channar mill’s owner Javed Kiyani and Pervaiz Ahmed of Shakar Ganj mills have been arrested, adding that the government has also taken the general manager of the mills into custody.
The chief secretary said that people involved in violation of laws will be dealt with iron hands and stern action will be taken against selling of sugar at exorbitant prices.
On the other hand, Sugar Mills Association has condemned the arrest of factory owners.
Pakistan decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ... 10:17 AM | 22 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to reverse the sales tax to the ex-mill rate till 30th November ...
- UK lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in his own constituency07:23 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Ban on new domestic gas connections imposed across Pakistan06:43 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Punjab launches crackdown against sugar mills’ owners06:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Russia to host Pakistan, China and US for crucial Afghanistan talks ...06:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan announces public holiday on Oct 19 to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi05:47 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat expresses love for Jennifer Lopez04:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Alizeh Shah's gorgeous bridal shoot wins hearts03:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Man creates Guinness World Record for balancing 735 eggs on a hat03:50 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021