Punjab launches crackdown against sugar mills’ owners

LAHORE – The Punjab government has arrested owners of two sugar mills while raids are being conducted to round up others in an effort to control rising prices of the commodity in the country.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal said that cases have been registered against owners and administration of Channar Sugar Mills Faislabad, Shakar Ganj Sugar Mills Jhang and Pasrur Sugar Mills Gujranwala.

He said that Channar mill’s owner Javed Kiyani and Pervaiz Ahmed of Shakar Ganj mills have been arrested, adding that the government has also taken the general manager of the mills into custody.

The chief secretary said that people involved in violation of laws will be dealt with iron hands and stern action will be taken against selling of sugar at exorbitant prices.

On the other hand, Sugar Mills Association has condemned the arrest of factory owners.