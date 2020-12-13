Covid-19: Pakistan reports 72 deaths in 24 hours, death toll reaches 8,796
Web Desk
09:58 AM | 13 Dec, 2020
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 72 deaths in 24 hours, death toll reaches 8,796
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 72 deaths and 3,369 fresh cases in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 438,425.

According to the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the death tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,796 on Saturday as 72 more died due to the novel disease.

At least 383,000 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far.

The count of active cases is at 46,629 whereas the positivity rate has soared to nearly 8 percent.

COVID-19 — Smart lockdown imposed in 13 more ... 10:30 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Punjab government Saturday imposed smart lockdown in thirteen more areas of Lahore to control the spread ...

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces while Punjab stands first in the most number of deaths.

Nearly 194,359 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh so far, 127,212 in Punjab 52,092 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 34,579 in Islamabad, 17,737 in Balochistan, 7,663 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,783 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,351 individuals have died due to Covid-19 in Punjab 3,149 in Sindh, 1,463 in KP, 368 in Islamabad, 191 in Azad Kashmir, 175 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has conducted 42,222 tests in the last 24 hours while 6,032,390  samples have been tested so far.

Neelam Muneer contracts coronavirus 12:22 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and model Neelam Muneer Khan announced that she has contracted the coronavirus and is ...

More From This Category
COVID-19 — Smart lockdown imposed in 13 more ...
10:30 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 71 more deaths, ...
09:20 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19 ...
01:30 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan reports 3,047 fresh cases, 50 ...
09:16 AM | 11 Dec, 2020
Sindh CM’s adviser dies of COVID-19 infection 
06:40 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Raunchiest event in Pakistan's history or ...
06:58 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Ertuğrul’ leaves Pakistan for Turkey after first visit comes to end
09:33 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr