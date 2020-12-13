Covid-19: Pakistan reports 72 deaths in 24 hours, death toll reaches 8,796

LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 72 deaths and 3,369 fresh cases in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 438,425.

According to the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the death tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,796 on Saturday as 72 more died due to the novel disease.

At least 383,000 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far.

The count of active cases is at 46,629 whereas the positivity rate has soared to nearly 8 percent.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces while Punjab stands first in the most number of deaths.

Nearly 194,359 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh so far, 127,212 in Punjab 52,092 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 34,579 in Islamabad, 17,737 in Balochistan, 7,663 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,783 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,351 individuals have died due to Covid-19 in Punjab 3,149 in Sindh, 1,463 in KP, 368 in Islamabad, 191 in Azad Kashmir, 175 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has conducted 42,222 tests in the last 24 hours while 6,032,390 samples have been tested so far.