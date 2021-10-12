Pakistan reports 689 new COVID cases, lowest in nearly four months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 689 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily number since June 21, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics around 18 people lost their lives while 2,280 are said to be critical. The death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 28,152 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,259,648.

Statistics 12 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,476

Positive Cases: 689

Positivity %: 1.62%

Deaths : 18

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,180 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,189,742. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 41,754 while the national positivity has recorded at 1.62 percent.

At least 463,167 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 436,442 in Punjab 176,048 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,201 Islamabad, 33,083 in Balochistan, 34,354 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,353 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,792 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,502 in Sindh, 5,650 KP, 933 in Islamabad, 739 in Azad Kashmir, 350 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 42,476 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,953,497 since the first case was reported.