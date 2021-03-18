Pakistan reports highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases in three months
ISLAMABAD – At least 61 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 3,495 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,717 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 615,810.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,634 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 577,501. The total count of active cases is 24,592.

At least 262,207 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 191,186 in Punjab 77,443 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 49,476 in Islamabad, 19,269 in Balochistan, 11,264 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,965 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,896 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,469 in Sindh, 2,188 in KP, 531 in Islamabad, 328 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 44,377 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,648,242 samples have been tested so far.

