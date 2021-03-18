Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-18-Updated 10:00 AM
09:30 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 18, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|155.70
|156.60
|Euro
|EUR
|184.50
|186.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|215
|217.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42
|42.50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41
|41.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|119
|121
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|395.30
|397.30
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|124.50
|126.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.30
|24.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.95
|24.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.10
|17.35
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.14
|2.21
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|492.50
|495
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|37.65
|38
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|103.55
|104.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|18
|18.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|404
|406
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|41.55
|41.90
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|114.20
|115.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.30
|18.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|169.80
|170.70
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.05
|5.15
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-18-Updated ...09:30 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan reports highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases in three months08:46 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 March 202108:30 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
- France, Pakistan ink 65 million euros deal for eco-friendly transport ...01:46 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
- In a first, PM Imran hands over low cost homes to working class ...11:55 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
‘Queen of spades’ — Ertugrul’s Esra Bilgic stuns in latest photoshoot
11:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- Rockstar Atif Aslam reveals his most helpless moment08:43 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
-
- Nora Fatehi’s new leaked dance video in bold outfit goes viral07:15 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
-
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021