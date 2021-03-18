Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-18-Updated 10:00 AM
09:30 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 18, 2021 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 155.70 156.60
Euro EUR 184.50 186.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 215 217.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 42 42.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 41 41.60
Australian Dollar AUD 119 121
Bahrain Dinar BHD 395.30 397.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 124.50 126.50
China Yuan CNY 24.30 24.45
Danish Krone DKK 23.95 24.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.10 17.35
Indian Rupee INR 2.14 2.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 492.50 495
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 37.65 38
New Zealand Dollar NZD 103.55 104.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 18 18.25
Omani Riyal OMR 404 406
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 41.55 41.90
Singapore Dollar SGD 114.20 115.50
Swedish Korona SEK 18.30 18.55
Swiss Franc CHF 169.80 170.70
Thai Bhat THB 5.05 5.15

