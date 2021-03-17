WATCH – Bushra Ansari gets her first dose of COVID vaccine
Web Desk
10:26 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
WATCH – Bushra Ansari gets her first dose of COVID vaccine
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and comedian Bushra Ansari shared a video of her receiving the Covid vaccine on her official Instagram account.

The video posted on the photo-sharing platform showed Ansari receiving the vaccine jab. “yyyyyeeeee…I ve done it,” the caption read.

The 64-year-old actor started her career as a child performer in 1950. She won numerous awards during her career, including the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1989 for her contributions to the arts of Pakistan.

Earlier, Reema Khan, Samina Peerzada, and other Pakistani showbiz personalities had received the vaccination for the novel Coronavirus.

Reema Khan receives Covid-19 vaccine in US (VIDEO) 02:33 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

WASHINGTON – Pakistani actor Reema Khan has received a shot of coronavirus vaccine in the United States, where ...

Pakistan on Tuesday started the walk-in vaccination drive for citizens aged 70 years and above.

Walk-in vaccination of senior citizens starts in ... 02:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Tuesday marks the first day of walk-in vaccination in Pakistan as the National Command and Operation ...

