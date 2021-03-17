WATCH – Bushra Ansari gets her first dose of COVID vaccine
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani actress and comedian Bushra Ansari shared a video of her receiving the Covid vaccine on her official Instagram account.
The video posted on the photo-sharing platform showed Ansari receiving the vaccine jab. “yyyyyeeeee…I ve done it,” the caption read.
View this post on Instagram
The 64-year-old actor started her career as a child performer in 1950. She won numerous awards during her career, including the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1989 for her contributions to the arts of Pakistan.
Earlier, Reema Khan, Samina Peerzada, and other Pakistani showbiz personalities had received the vaccination for the novel Coronavirus.
Reema Khan receives Covid-19 vaccine in US (VIDEO) 02:33 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
WASHINGTON – Pakistani actor Reema Khan has received a shot of coronavirus vaccine in the United States, where ...
Pakistan on Tuesday started the walk-in vaccination drive for citizens aged 70 years and above.
Walk-in vaccination of senior citizens starts in ... 02:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Tuesday marks the first day of walk-in vaccination in Pakistan as the National Command and Operation ...
- CTD foils major terror bid in Lahore, arrests two terrorists11:17 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran launches first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue (VIDEO)10:50 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-17-Updated ...10:50 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
- WATCH – Bushra Ansari gets her first dose of COVID vaccine10:26 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
- Islamabad airspace to be partially closed for PAF’s jet rehearsal09:59 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
- Aima Baig and Ali Zafar star in ISPR’s Pakistan Day song09:15 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- Haseeb Hasan drops teaser of Dhoop Ki Deewar on Ahad-Sajal's first ...06:41 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- Hira Mani channels her inner Halime Sultan on Instagram07:43 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021