PM Imran launches first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue (VIDEO)

Web Desk
10:50 AM | 17 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated the Islamabad Security Dialogue organised by the National Security Division in collaboration with its advisory board.

Pakistan is hosting its first-ever security dialogue aimed to define the country’s new strategic direction under PM's vision of peace, regional connectivity, and development partnerships with the world.

The two-day conference is being organised by the National Security Division in collaboration with its advisory board. The platform comprises five leading think tanks including the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Institute of Strategic Studies, Institute of Regional Studies, and National Defence University's Institute of Strategic Studies, Research, and Analysis.

The dedicated platform aims for collaborations on the subject of national security in which think tanks will share policy recommendations directly with the state leadership.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be guest of honor in the ceremony while federal ministers, as well as members of the academia and media, will also participate.

