Islamabad airspace to be partially closed for PAF’s jet rehearsal

ISLAMABAD – The airspace of the federal capital will remain partially suspended for five hours daily to enable Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets to rehearse for the Pakistan Day parade.

The airspace will remain closed from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm for the next few days.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has informed all the airlines regarding the airspace closure. However, the flight operations from Islamabad International Airport will continue as per the schedule.

The military parade is held to mark Pakistan day which features tanks, jets, and other weapons of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution in the year 1940 when the All-India Muslim League demanded the establishment of a separate state for Muslims.