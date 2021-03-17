CTD foils major terror bid in Lahore, arrests two terrorists

LAHORE – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday foiled a major terror bid by arresting two suspects from the Lari Adda area of Punjab capital.

The arrested terrorists belonged to an Afghan banned organization. Weapons, explosives, smartphones, and videos were recovered during the operation.

The officials added that a list of minority leaders has also been recovered from the Afghan-based terrorists. The terror suspects were planning to assassinate religious scholars and minority leaders to trigger sectarian killings.

On Saturday, the law enforces in a joint operation arrested three militants of banned outfits from Sindh capital. The joint action was conducted in Muhammad Khan Colony Ittehad Town following a tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists.

Earlier in Feb, the U.N report cautions that the merger of Afghan-based terror groups has enhanced the threat of terrorism to Pakistan along with the region.