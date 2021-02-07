UN alarms Pakistan to stay vigilant against reunion of TTP splinter groups

ISLAMABAD – Afghan land continues to serve as a sanctuary for terror groups including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as the United Nations recent report warns increased threat level to the region.

The United Nations report cautions that the merger of these terror groups has enhanced the threat of terrorism to Pakistan along with the region. The merger of these banned outfits splinter groups has increased the strength of the TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks.

The report acknowledged that Pakistan has consistently highlighted the terrorism threat from these terror groups. It also stated Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) responsible for over 100 “cross-border” attacks within three months last year. Additionally, it confirms that Pakistan has made arrests of individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities.

The report reveals five entities pledged alliance to TTP in July and August, including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group, and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi).

Earlier in 2020, Pakistan handed over a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of terror groups in the regions.