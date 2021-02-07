UN alarms Pakistan to stay vigilant against reunion of TTP splinter groups
Web Desk
02:45 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
UN alarms Pakistan to stay vigilant against reunion of TTP splinter groups
Share

ISLAMABAD – Afghan land continues to serve as a sanctuary for terror groups including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as the United Nations recent report warns increased threat level to the region.

The United Nations report cautions that the merger of these terror groups has enhanced the threat of terrorism to Pakistan along with the region. The merger of these banned outfits splinter groups has increased the strength of the TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks.

The report acknowledged that Pakistan has consistently highlighted the terrorism threat from these terror groups. It also stated Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) responsible for over 100 “cross-border” attacks within three months last year. Additionally, it confirms that Pakistan has made arrests of individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities.

India behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM ... 05:47 PM | 9 Jan, 2021

QUETTA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressing deep grief over brutal killing of Hazara community ...

The report reveals five entities pledged alliance to TTP in July and August, including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group, and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi).

Earlier in 2020, Pakistan handed over a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of terror groups in the regions.

'Irrefutable evidence': ISPR-FM present dossier ... 11:36 AM | 14 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major ...

More From This Category
Renowned pharmacist Dr AQ Javed Iqbal passes away ...
02:10 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
#K2WinterExpedition – FM phones Icelandic ...
01:45 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Moonis Elahi goes nostalgic, shares a rare ...
01:25 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
WATCH – 'Overjoyed' Afridi shares a video of ...
12:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Bodybuilder shot dead for resisting robbery bid ...
12:30 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
“Ab Kya Kar Diya Maine?” Ali Zafar asks fans ...
11:47 AM | 7 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilal Saeed accused of fraud, theft of about Rs85 million
09:41 PM | 6 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr