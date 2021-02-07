UN alarms Pakistan to stay vigilant against reunion of TTP splinter groups
Share
ISLAMABAD – Afghan land continues to serve as a sanctuary for terror groups including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as the United Nations recent report warns increased threat level to the region.
The United Nations report cautions that the merger of these terror groups has enhanced the threat of terrorism to Pakistan along with the region. The merger of these banned outfits splinter groups has increased the strength of the TTP and resulted in a sharp increase in attacks.
The report acknowledged that Pakistan has consistently highlighted the terrorism threat from these terror groups. It also stated Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) responsible for over 100 “cross-border” attacks within three months last year. Additionally, it confirms that Pakistan has made arrests of individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities.
India behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM ... 05:47 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
QUETTA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressing deep grief over brutal killing of Hazara community ...
The report reveals five entities pledged alliance to TTP in July and August, including the Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaatul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, the Amjad Farooqi group, and the Usman Saifullah group (formerly known as Lashkar-e- Jhangvi).
Earlier in 2020, Pakistan handed over a dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the Indian sponsorship of terror groups in the regions.
'Irrefutable evidence': ISPR-FM present dossier ... 11:36 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major ...
- UN alarms Pakistan to stay vigilant against reunion of TTP splinter ...02:45 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Renowned pharmacist Dr AQ Javed Iqbal passes away due to Covid-19 ...02:10 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- #K2WinterExpedition – FM phones Icelandic counterpart, discuss ...01:45 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Moonis Elahi goes nostalgic, shares a rare picture of father with CM ...01:25 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- WATCH – 'Overjoyed' Afridi shares a video of youngest daughter ...12:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Exit West – Obamas production to adapt Pakistani author's novel ...06:18 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support for Kashmiris03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- 'Main Tera' – Azaan Sami Khan set to release debut album04:39 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021