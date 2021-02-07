Another Indian actor 'commits suicide'

MUMBAI – Indian actor and model Srivatsav Chandrasekar has committed suicide as he was found dead on Thursday.

The Dhanush’s co-star was found hanging at his father’s business place. According to the details, the actor left his house in Perambur on February 3rd, stating that he was going out for shooting that day.

However, some media reports claimed that he went to another house owned by his family and was found dead there. The deceased was reportedly suffering from psychological issues and was undergoing treatment. This shocking news of the death of the actor has shaken his fans and close friends.

Srivatsav was part of Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta (2019) and also had made his presence felt in web-series Vallamai Tharayo.

Earlier in June 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone in a state of shock and disbelief. The 34-year-old committed suicide and was found hanging at his Mumbai residence.