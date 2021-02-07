#K2WinterExpedition – Another search operation for missing mountaineers underway as Pakistan prays for safe return of Ali Sadpara, team
04:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
#K2WinterExpedition – Another search operation for missing mountaineers underway as Pakistan prays for safe return of Ali Sadpara, team
SKARDU – Land and air search operation to trace three missing climbers, including Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr, is underway for the second day after three of them went missing while attempting to summit the ‘savage mountain’.

The search operation continued on Sunday morning (today) after Pakistan Army helicopters returned without finding them on Saturday. Two helicopters of the Pakistan Army with local mountaineers and porters have flown from Skardu airbase. They will go up to 7,000 meters.

Earlier, Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the second highest mountain but went missing with no communication from their end.

Since the reports of them gone missing emerged, Pakistanis have joined hands and praying for their safe return.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Shigar, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday also confirmed that there has been no success in finding the missing mountaineers so far as the weather conditions are not good.

On the other hand, Ali's son, Sajid Sadpara, who was also part of the team, arrived back at the base camp after waiting for the climbers for over 20 hours at camp 2.

#K2WinterExpedition – Search operations fail to ... 10:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2021

SKARDU – Search operations launched by Pakistan Army fail to find Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, and MP Mohr ...

Following the matter, PM’s close aide and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari wrote Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa were concerned and personally following all developments regarding our missing mountaineers.

