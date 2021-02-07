K2WinterExpedition – Another search operation for missing mountaineers underway as Pakistan prays for safe return of Ali Sadpara, team

SKARDU – Land and air search operation to trace three missing climbers, including Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr, is underway for the second day after three of them went missing while attempting to summit the ‘savage mountain’.

The search operation continued on Sunday morning (today) after Pakistan Army helicopters returned without finding them on Saturday. Two helicopters of the Pakistan Army with local mountaineers and porters have flown from Skardu airbase. They will go up to 7,000 meters.

Earlier, Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the second highest mountain but went missing with no communication from their end.

Since the reports of them gone missing emerged, Pakistanis have joined hands and praying for their safe return.

Prayers for safe return of our hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara and his fellow mountaineers! — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 6, 2021

Tonight our thoughts are with the intrepid climbers, Muhammed Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland & MP Mohr from Chile who remain missing on K2. Let’s all pray for the safe return of these brave men. ????????#k2winterexpedition2021 #alisadpara #JohnSnorri #MPMohr pic.twitter.com/nvv8VQHjtO — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 6, 2021

It is -48 degrees centigrade on K2 right now. Somewhere on that mountain 3 very brave extra ordinary men are fighting to come back home. Pakistani hero Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s Snorri & Mohr from Chile .It’s MINUS 48 Degrees let that sink in. Tonight we pray & we hope.#K2winter2021 pic.twitter.com/1rEeU4Y3dK — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) February 6, 2021

"In climbing, there are two outcomes—life or death— and you must find the courage to accept either possibility”, said #AliSadpara May he be back to the calmness of his beautiful valley, Sadpara. Read here: https://t.co/jvw431tYzq #K2WinterExpedition — Farhat Javed/BBC (@FarhatJRabani) February 7, 2021

We salute your bravery; we express our appreciation and support to their families. And we pray for their safe return.#alisadpara #K2WinterExpedition #K2winter2021 pic.twitter.com/xE6pJlOATe — Muneer Abbas (@muneerqureshii) February 7, 2021

We are praying for Pakistan's national Hero Ali Sadpara and his fellow climbers John Snorri, and Juan Pablo Mohr. May they get back home to their families safely. #K2WinterExpedition pic.twitter.com/3xFPeYuXb6 — Adventure&LeisureDestinations (@ALD_Pakistan) February 7, 2021

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Shigar, Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday also confirmed that there has been no success in finding the missing mountaineers so far as the weather conditions are not good.

On the other hand, Ali's son, Sajid Sadpara, who was also part of the team, arrived back at the base camp after waiting for the climbers for over 20 hours at camp 2.

Following the matter, PM’s close aide and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari wrote Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa were concerned and personally following all developments regarding our missing mountaineers.