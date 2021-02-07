K2WinterExpedition – Search operations fail to locate Ali Sadpara, other mountaineers

SKARDU – Search operations launched by Pakistan Army fail to find Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, and MP Mohr on Saturday.

Three of the missing mountaineers have not contacted since Friday. Two of the Pakistan Army choppers started a search and rescue mission to find the missing climbers who at the time had not been contacted for over 30 hours. Another search operation is underway today.

According to SST team leader Chhang Dawa Sherpa said the helicopter made a search flight almost up to 7000 meters and returned back to Skardu, the search operation can't trace anything, he added.

Sherpa further added that the condition in the ‘savage mountain’ and even at the base camp is getting poor.

Earlier on Saturday, PM’s close aide and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari wrote Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa were concerned and personally following all developments regarding our missing mountaineers.

Prayers needed from everyone for their safe return," he said on Twitter.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also took to Twitter and expressed concern over the missing mountaineers. Alvi hoped they were alive and fine. These are very brave mountaineers. We pray for their safety, he added.

Earlier on Friday, a Bulgarian mountaineer died after fell off his safety rope during an expedition on K2 in Pakistan. Seven Summit Treks — a trekking company leading the expedition — said Atanas Skatov fell when he was trying to descend to basecamp 3 of the world’s second-highest peak.